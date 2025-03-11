Menu Explore
Kharar extortion case: Cop among two more held

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Mar 11, 2025 11:23 AM IST

Police have arrested Jasbir Singh Sandhu, a constable deployed with the Mohali PCR besides Ashu of Dhanas, in whose car they reached the crime spot

Two days after Kharar police arrested a local in an extortion and armed robbery in Kharar, police on Saturday apprehended his two more accomplices, including a cop.

All the accused were booked under sections 140(2) (kidnapping), 308(5) (extortion), 351(2) (criminal intimidation), 61(2) (criminal conspiracy ) of BNS and under the Arms act at City Kharar police station. (iStock)
Police have arrested Jasbir Singh Sandhu, a constable deployed with the Mohali PCR besides Ashu of Dhanas, in whose car they reached the crime spot.

Earlier police had arrested Uday Pratap Singh of Sector 125, Sunny Enclave, Kharar, in the case.

The incident unfolded at a Kharar medical store, where Uday Pratap, alongside police officer Jasbir Singh Sandhu, allegedly posed as a law enforcement official and forcefully took 1 lakh at gunpoint from the show owner on March 5.

After purchasing the medicine, they threatened the shop owner Kamaljit Singh with a false FIR, accusing him of selling prohibited drugs without a prescription. When the owner resisted, they brandished a firearm and looted 1 lakh from the cash register before escaping.

