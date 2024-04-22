Kharar graphic designer’s murder: Key accused nabbed, hunt on for 4 more

A day after a 35-year-old graphic designer was stabbed to death, allegedly by five persons, near Nijjer Chowk in Kharar, police arrested the key accused on Sunday. The body of the victim, Tajinder Sharma, alias Teji, was handed over to his family members after post-mortem at the local civil hospital on Sunday. The victim was a graphic designer and worked for a software company here. (HT File)

The accused, Dheeraj, 20, a native of Uttar Pradesh who currently resides in Maloya, Chandigarh, had allegedly restrained the victim by his arms while another accused assaulted and stabbed him. He was produced before a local court and sent to two-day police custody.

A manhunt is on for the rest of the accused: Sonia and Jamah from Behlolpur, Kapurthala, and Parteek and Karan, of Maloya, Chandigarh. Police said that they got leads about the possible hideouts of the four accused from Dheeraj and they will be arrested soon.

Tajinder’s friend, Gagandeep Singh, who is an eyewitness in the case, told the police that the victim had called Jamah, Dheeraj, Parteek and Karan near Nijjer Chowk to resolve a monetary issue and Sonia had come with the latter.

As the two parties were talking, the matter escalated and Sonia grabbed Tajinder by the collar, while Karan and Dheeraj restrained his arms. Parteek proceeded to punch and kick Tajinder in the abdomen, before taking out a sharp-edged weapon and stabbing him in the abdomen.

When Gagangdeep raised the alarm, the accused fled the scene. He then rushed a profusely bleeding Tajinder to the civil hospital in Phase 6, Mohali, where he succumbed to his injuries. A case under Section 302 (murder) and other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Kharar City police station.