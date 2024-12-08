Kharar mishap: Biker killed as car driver suddenly applies brakes

A 30-year-old motorcyclist was killed and his father was injured after the car in front of him suddenly braked, leaving him with no time to react, near Bhago Majra village in Kharar on Friday morning. The father-son duo was rushed to the local civil hospital, where doctors declared Davinder Singh dead, while his father underwent treatment. (iStock)

According to police, the victim, identified as Davinder Singh, 30, a resident of Chuhar Majra, Kharar, was returning home from Bakarpur. While he was riding the two-wheeler, his father, Karam Singh, 50, was sitting pillion.

At 9.40 am, when they reached Bhago Majra village, a car moving ahead of them suddenly applied brakes. Unable to stop in time to avoid a collision, Davinder ended up ramming his motorcycle into the car, causing multiple injuries to both him and his father.

The father-son duo was rushed to the local civil hospital, where doctors declared Davinder Singh dead, while his father underwent treatment.

Sohana police subsequently arrested the car driver, Sanket Kumar, a native of Pathankot.

The accused was booked under Sections 281 (rash driving), 106(1) (causing death by negligence) and 324 (4) (punishment for mischief that causes loss or damage of between ₹20,000 and ₹1 lakh) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at the Sohana police station. He was later released on bail.