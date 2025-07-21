Kharar MLA Anmol Gagan Maan to take back resignation

A day after Kharar MLA Anmol Gagan Maan announced her resignation from state assembly and decision to quit politics, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday said she has agreed to take back her resignation. AAP’s state president Aman Arora met Maan, a first-time legislator, and conveyed to her that the party had rejected her resignation. (HT)

“Today, I had a meeting with @AnmolGaganMaan in a family-like atmosphere. I conveyed the party’s decision to reject her resignation as an MLA, which she accepted. We asked her to continue working together for the progress of the party and the constituency. Anmol was, is, and will remain a part of the @ArvindKejriwal ji and @AamAadmiParty family,” Arora posted on X, sharing a photo with the Kharar MLA.

In a post shortly afterwards, Anmol stated that she had accepted AAP and Arvind Kejriwal’s decision and decided to take back her resignation.

Though the singer-turned-politician had sent her resignation to Punjab Vidhan Sabha speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan several weeks ago, Maan went public with it on Saturday. Announcing her resignation on social media platforms X and Facebook, she wrote in Punjabi: “My heart is heavy, but I have decided to leave politics. My resignation from the post of MLA should be accepted by the Speaker.” She added, “My best wishes are with the party. I hope the Punjab government will live up to the expectations of the people.”

Though the party leadership had been trying to persuade her, the MLA’s decision to make her resignation public took her party colleagues in the state by surprise.

While Arora stated that he would speak to her about it, chief minister Bhagwant Mann, on being asked about the MLA’s resignation, said that sometimes a person takes such a decision in an emotional state.

Before making her resignation public, she had met AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal and said on social media that they had an in-depth on several key issues. “His dream of uplifting society always fills us with courage and inspiration,” she wrote on Tuesday, sharing a picture with the AAP supremo in the post.

Maan was inducted as minister during the AAP government’s first cabinet expansion in July 2022 and was allocated the investment promotion, tourism and cultural affairs, labour and removal of grievances portfolios. She was among the four ministers dropped from the cabinet in September 2024 and had maintained a low profile since then.