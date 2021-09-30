Kharar: Robbery at gunpoint in Sunny Enclave

Three masked men wielding pistols robbed a departmental store at Sunny Enclave in Kharar on Tuesday night.

Investigating officer Kulwinder Singh said the robbers struck at the store, named Bhanka Bihari, in Sector 124 when the owner, Pardeep Singla, was present there along with a helper around 9pm.

The robbers entered the store one after the other, and took away ₹30,000 in cash, grocery items worth around of ₹10,000, and the owner’s gold chain at gunpoint.

According to the complainant, the trio filled grocery items of their choice in two carry bags before fleeing with the loot on a Bajaj Pulsar bike.

Even as the store and a neighbouring chemist shop have CCTV cameras, the footage was found to be grainy due to darkness, said police.

A case has been registered under Sections 392 (robbery), 448 (house-trespass), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) besides under the Arms Act at the Kharar Sadar police station.