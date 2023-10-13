Kharar triple murder: Man, wife, infant son killed in cold-blood, brother arrested

A 25-year-old man allegedly killed his brother, sister-in-law and two-year-old nephew in cold-blood and dumped their bodies in a canal in Ropar on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday. The crime came to the fore after their sister reached the house to check up on them on failing to get in touch with them over phone. Victims Satvir Singh and Amandeep Kaur in happier times. (HT File)

The accused, identified as Lakhvir Singh, has been arrested.

The victims are Satvir Singh, 32, a software engineer, his wife Amandeep Kaur, 29, a homemaker, and their two-year-old son. All of them resided in Global City Colony, Harlalpur village, Jhungian Road, Kharar.

According to the police, Lakhvir was jealous of his brother’s lifestyle as he used to do petty jobs, including that of a security guard, while his brother was a software engineer.

Police have nominated his accomplice, identified as Gurdeep, who allegedly helped him in killing and disposing of the bodies in the canal.

According to sources, Lakhvir had strangulated his sister-in-law with a dupatta, and used his aide’s help to overpower his brother and kill him with sharp-edged weapons. The duo had then used the brother’s car to take the bodies to the canal near Ropar. The two-year-old child was thrown alive in the canal near Morinda, sources revealed.

After the cold-blooded murders, the accused went to his native village Pandher, Sangrur.

As per sources, Satvir’s friends had informed his sister after he didn’t respond to their repeated calls. The sister then tried to reach Satvir’s wife on her mobile but failed. Worried, she went to their house to check but found it to be locked. She again tried calling her sister-in-law and was shocked to hear the phone ringing from inside. She immediately alerted other family members who eventually broke open the locks of the house. On entering the house, they found blood splattered everywhere on the floor but no one was to be seen.

Blood spots were also found on Lakhvir’s bed, following which they informed the police.

Police contacted Lakhvir and called him to the Kharar house. When questioned sternly, he admitted to the crime.

Police said the crime weapon and the car used in crime are yet to be recovered.

Sadar Kharar police have registered a case against both the accused under Sections 302 (murder), 34 (acts done by several persons), 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of an offence committed) of Indian Penal Code (IPC).

