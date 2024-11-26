Kharga Corps showcases readiness with advanced military assets

The Kharga Corps of the Indian Army concluded its integrated field firing exercise, ‘Kharga Shakti’, at the Mahajan Field Firing Ranges in Rajasthan. The exercise, which began on November 24, tested the Corps’ combat readiness and validated the effectiveness of combined arms operations in a simulated battlefield environment. The troops demonstrated their operational capabilities through live firing drills, tactical movements, and air support missions. (HT File)

Lieutenant General Rajesh Pushkar, General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the Kharga Corps, reviewed the exercise, which showcased coordinated maneuvers and integrated firing by various military assets. These included attack helicopters, artillery guns, armored and mechanized platforms, and infantry weapons.

The troops demonstrated their operational capabilities through live firing drills, tactical movements, and air support missions. The exercise also incorporated cutting-edge technologies such as swarm drones, loiter munition systems, quadcopters, and logistic drones to enhance battlefield efficiency.

During his visit, Lt Gen Pushkar interacted with the troops, commending their exceptional professionalism and combat skills. He reaffirmed the armed forces’ commitment to maintaining a high state of readiness and operational excellence, expressing confidence in the Kharga Corps’ ability to be a decisive force on the Western Front.

The ‘Kharga Shakti’ exercise underscores the Indian Army’s focus on modern warfare techniques and its dedication to achieve the highest standards of combat preparedness, Lt Gen Pushkar said.