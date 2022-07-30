Kharif milling policy to bring transparency: CM
Chandigarh: Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday said in a path breaking initiative, the state government has introduced the “Kharif Milling Policy 2022-23” with an aim to bring transparency and equity in the milling operations of paddy.
In a statement, the CM said the milling policy, which was passed by the state cabinet on Thursday, has recognised that recycling of PDS rice from other states is a serious problem and has introduced strict measures to curb this malpractice. He said for the first time ever, the procurement portal has been integrated with the billing portal of Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL), which will enable the procurement agencies to monitor the consumption of electricity units in a particular mill and compare it with the quantity of rice claimed to have been milled by the rice sheller.
Any discrepancy will automatically point to an attempt by the miller to deliver cheap rice purchased from the open market /PDS and will result in blacklisting of the mill, added the CM.
The CM further said that the department has introduced vehicle tracking system for all trucks ferrying paddy from the mandi to the mill.
Afghan drug smuggler running well-oiled ring in border belt
Afghanistan-based notorious drug smuggler Mohammad Hussain Dad, who is wanted in a 3000-kg heroin seizure case, has been spreading his network in the border districts of Punjab for smuggling the contraband, according to sources in the Punjab police. Dad, with the help of his two Pakistan-based associates Hazi Niyamat Ullah and Zamil, has been in contact with several Indian smugglers for the heroin smuggling from across the border, they said.
Class-9 student dies as truck hits school bus in Dasuya
Hoshiarpur : A Class 9 student was killed and 12 others injured after a bus of St Paul's Convent School ferrying them met with an accident in Dasuya on Friday. The victim was identified as Harman of Lodhi Chak village. Dasuya MLA Karamvir Singh Ghumman and Tanda legislator Jasbir Singh Raja met the injured in the civil hospital and announced free treatment by the state government.
In-laws held for killing man, burning his body in Jalandhar
The local police here on Friday arrested four members of a family, including a woman, for allegedly killing their son-in-law and later burning the deceased Loveleen Kumar's' body in Adampur area in Jalandhar. Senior superintendent of police Swarandeep Singh said that a complaint was registered at Adampur police station by the deceased Loveleen Kumar's father Rajinder Kumar that his son has been murdered and his body was burnt.
CM leads drive to take possession of illegally occupied land in Mohali
Chandigarh: Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday supervised a government drive to take possession of 2,828 acres of illegally encroached prime land worth Rs 350 crore in Majri block of Mohali from 15 influential encroachers, including sons of newly elected MP from Sangrur Simranjit Singh Mann and former minister Gurpreet Singh Kangar. The minister said 1,100 acres of land have been encroached upon by Fauja Singh, who runs an infrastructure company in Mohali.
10 Chinese nationals under police scanner for running international racket of fraudulent loan apps
Mumbai: As many as ten Chinese nationals are under the scanner of Mumbai Cyber police that busted a massive international loan fraud racket which is allegedly been operated by Chinese nationals since 2018 in India. They lured hundreds of Indian youths by offering them jobs in FinTech companies and call centres, systematically made them work for the loan fraud racket and cheated lakhs of Indians with thousands of crores in the past four years.
