 Khatri Sabha starts tree plantation drive in Ludhiana
Thursday, Jul 11, 2024
Khatri Sabha starts tree plantation drive in Ludhiana

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Jul 11, 2024 10:13 PM IST

The Khatri Sabha of Ludhiana, initiating a tree plantation drive on Ferozepur Road, pledged to plant and nurture 1,000 saplings. Khatri Mahasabha Punjab chief Ashok Thapar was also present.

Khatri Mahasabha Punjab chief Ashok Thapar was also present. (HT Photo for representation)
Expressing concern over the deteriorating environment and depleting groundwater levels, Thapar highlighted how human greed and short-term benefits have led to the destruction of trees, jeopardizing the future of upcoming generations. By exploiting groundwater and reducing greenery, humanity has defied nature’s rules, he said.

During the inauguration of the campaign, Thapar said, “We must care for these saplings as if they are our own children until they grow into trees. Without proper care, the plantation effort will be futile. If the saplings fail to mature into trees, it will become difficult for future generations to breathe. Our mistakes are turning the once heavenly Indian land into a hell,” he stated. He urged everyone to join hands in making the barren earth green again.

