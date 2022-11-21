Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Khattar approves IIT Delhi’s extension campus in Jhajjar

Published on Nov 21, 2022

Chief minister Khattar said this initiative will lead to development of new health care technologies by incorporating patients data received from the National Cancer Institute at Badsa village in Jhajjar

HT Correspondent, Chandigarh

: Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday approved the proposal of setting up an extension campus of IIT Delhi on 50 acres at Badsa village in Jhajjar.

The chief minister, who held a meeting regarding the establishment of the extension campus with the officials of IIT Delhi at Haryana Bhawan in Delhi said this initiative will lead to development of new health care technologies by incorporating patients data received from the National Cancer Institute at Badsa.

Apart from MSc, PhD, different types of certificate courses will also be started on this campus. These special courses and training programmes will impart and enhance skills of the youth and create employment opportunities.

Khattar said that this campus will become India’s first centre for precision medicine, which is developing medicine according to a particular patient. This initiative will also benefit pharma companies as they will be able to develop new medicines for cancer patients on the basis of research by medical experts of National Cancer Institute and technical experts from IIT Delhi.

The chief minister also said that technology to perform better in sports and prevent injury would also be developed on this campus.

An official spokesperson said that director, IIT Delhi, Prof. Rangan Banerjee was told by Haryana officials that it will take about three years for the construction of the campus. Besides, it may take 3-5 years to completely expand academic programmes and development of research and design facilities focusing on the patients of the National Cancer Institute.

Monday, November 21, 2022
