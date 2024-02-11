Khattar calls farmers protest inappropriate

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar, while addressing the audience at the “Gaon Chalo Abhiyan” event at Sector 15 in Panchkula, called the farmers’ protest undemocratic and inappropriate. Manohar Lal Khattar addressing the audience at the “Gaon Chalo Abhiyan” event at Sector 15 in Panchkula. (HT)

Addressing the media, he said that, “These protests are not appropriate. Instead of taking public transport, protesters prefer to travel on their tractors. They also tie weapons to their vehicles and do not stop when asked to do so. In order to maintain the law and order situation in the region, we have to stay prepared. Protest should be staged according to the standards of the democracy.”

He said that the government was working for the welfare of the poor, youth, women and farmers by rising above caste politics. Haryana Vidhan Sabha speaker Gian Chand Gupta was also present on this occasion.

Earlier, the chief minister paid obeisance at Kalyani Mata Temple in Sector 15 and gave the message of keeping the religious places clean by cleaning the main gate of the temple.

Khattar called Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as the world’s largest democratic party. He added that Haryana was the first state in the country to start the Parivar Pehchan Patra (PPP) programme. Khattar said that poor people have benefited the most from various welfare schemes like Ayushman Bharat and Old Age Allowance scheme. Emphasising the need to work collectively for the welfare of poor and people belonging to weaker sections of the society, he said that along with the government, the other institutions would also have to come forward. Earlier, the chief minister also met the beneficiaries of various welfare schemes of the central and state government as part of the public connect programme.

He also said there is an atmosphere of enthusiasm in the country after the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Regarding the decision to confer the Bharat Ratna award to former deputy prime minister of the country, Lal Krishna Advani, Khattar said that Advani is a senior BJP leader, who had contributed significantly in building the party. It is a matter of happiness that five Bharat Ratna have been awarded in the last two months alone, he said while expressing his gratitude to the President and the Prime Minister of the country.

INLD calls govt action “undeclared emergency”

INLD general secretary and Ellenabad MLA Abhay Singh Chautala said that the Haryana government has initiated “undeclared emergency” in the state as the police was visiting villages and threatening farmers to face action, if they participated in the farmers’ agitation.

“The police personnel are visiting village to village and announcing in loudspeakers that their tractor’s will be impounded and passports will be cancelled, if they take part in the protest. This is an undeclared emergency in the state,” Abhay added.

The police officials remained tight-lipped on their village to village visits.

Jind superintendent of police (SP) Sumit Kumar said that they have urged the public to follow prohibitory orders.