Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Khattar condoles Milkha Singh’s demise
Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar (HT FILE)
Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar (HT FILE)
chandigarh news

Khattar condoles Milkha Singh’s demise

Haryana chief minister (CM) Manohar Lal Khattar has condoled the demise of the great sprinter, Milkha Singh
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
UPDATED ON JUN 20, 2021 02:03 AM IST

Haryana chief minister (CM) Manohar Lal Khattar has condoled the demise of the great sprinter, Milkha Singh. In a condolence, the CM said the country has lost a sporting icon who inspired generations.

Deputy chief minister, Dushyant Chautala and home minister, Anil Vij also expressed condolences.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.