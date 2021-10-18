Khattar launches Har-Hith retail stores

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday inaugurated 71 Har-Hith Stores, a chain of retail outlets, across the state, from Gurugram. He said the state government now aims to open 5,000 more such stores in the state. About 550 products of 60 domestic companies have been made available at the stores. The chief minister said the state government has set a target of providing employment at least to a member of every family of the state by 2025 and to achieve this goal, no stone will be left unturned for creating new dimensions of self-employment.

“On the one hand youth are getting employment opportunities from these stores, on the other, people will get pure, certified and quality goods at affordable rates near their homes,” Khattar said.

The chief minister said such a store will be opened in rural and urban segments having a population above 3,000 and 10,000, respectively. People will get direct and indirect benefits from these stores. Apart from MSMEs, small industrial units and cooperative sector units, quality products prepared by the women’s self help groups will be made available at the stores at a price lower than that in the market, he said. The chief minister added that all the goods will be sold through computerised system.