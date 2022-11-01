Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Khattar launches online portals

Khattar launches online portals

chandigarh news
Published on Nov 01, 2022 01:02 AM IST

Chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar launched the “CM dashboard”, a unique IT platform having real-time data of all the departments

Khattar launches online portals
Khattar launches online portals
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

: Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday launched the “CM dashboard”, a unique IT platform having real-time data of all the departments.” Live monitoring of every department up to the block, panchayat and district levels would be done, besides this portal will have minute-to-minute and updated details of the working of different departments,” Khattar said. The portal will also have information about the high-level decisions taken by the administrative wing on all the major schemes. This will enable tracking of the methodology and analysis of the reports. Meanwhile, the chief minister also launched a dedicated e-Upphar portal through which the gifts chief minister has received will be auctioned. The base bid amount would be fixed and the payment would be directly transferred to Chief Minister Relief Fund and the same would be used for the welfare of the people of the state.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, November 01, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out