Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Khattar meets Union environment minister

Khattar meets Union environment minister

chandigarh news
Published on Dec 08, 2022 10:30 PM IST

Both the leaders also held discussions about developing jungle safari in Gurugram and Nuh districts and steps needed to make the Aravali area greener

Khattar meets Union environment minister
Khattar meets Union environment minister
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

: Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday held a meeting with Union minister of environment, forest and climate change Bhupender Yadav in Delhi and discussed issues like water logging in Gurugram district due to the Najafgarh drain. Both the leaders also held discussions about developing jungle safari in Gurugram and Nuh districts and steps needed to make the Aravali area greener, according to a government spokesperson. The Union minister said that a committee was set up to deal with the problem of Najafgarh drain and that the work of cleaning the Najafgarh drain is underway.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, December 08, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out