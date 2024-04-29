Khattar trains guns on Hoodas, accuses them of spreading lies about BJP

Former Haryana chief minister (CM) Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday trained guns on former CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda and his son Deepender Hooda by accusing them of spreading lies about the BJP regime and urged voters to ensure party candidate Arvind Sharma’s victory from the Rohtak seat. Former Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar said the BJP government has given more jobs to youths in Rohtak district as well as the Garhi-Sampla -Kiloi assembly seat (represented by Bhupinder Hooda) and the Congress leaders are misleading youths over jobs. (HT Photo)

Addressing a gathering at Jassia village, Khattar said the Hooda duo are yet to recover from their defeat in the 2019 Parliamentary polls.

“For us, victory from the Rohtak seat is equal to winning the other nine seats of Haryana. I am seeking your support for this seat. Senior Hooda will have to again bear the pain of his son’s loss from the Rohtak Parliamentary seat,” he added.

He said the BJP government has given more jobs to youths in Rohtak district as well as the Garhi-Sampla -Kiloi assembly seat (represented by Bhupinder Hooda) and the Congress leaders are misleading youths over jobs.

“ We had given jobs on a merit basis but the earlier Congress government gave jobs to their favourite ones by ignoring meritorious students. Our government has worked for the betterment of youths, farmers, government employees and women,” he added.

BJP candidate Arvind Sharma promised to bring metro to Sampla in Rohtak district and announced to quit politics, if he failed to do so.

“Our government will not leave Rohtak behind Gurugram and Delhi on any parameter. The infrastructure has improved in the state. The Union government had scrapped Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir, built Ram temple in Ayodhya and provided vaccination to the entire eligible population as a shield from Covid-19,” he added.