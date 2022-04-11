Khattar unveils ₹800-crore development projects for Panchkula
In a major fillip to development projects in Panchkula district, Haryana chief minister (CM) Manohar Lal Khattar laid foundation stones and announced new projects worth ₹800 crore here on Sunday while addressing a ‘Jan Vikas Rally’ at Tau Devi Lal Stadium in Sector-3.
Khattar announced to reserve an amount of ₹175 crore for two projects under Panchkula Metropolitan Development Authority (PMDA), ₹100 for education recreation centre at Chandimandir and ₹75 crore for the construction of the state’s first international centre for
art, culture and innovation. Apart from this, the authority will also build multi-level parkings in different parts of the city under public-private partnership mode.
The CM also announced construction of ITI Barwala at a cost of ₹16 crore, new fire stations in Pinjore, Barwala and MDC Sector 5 and ₹151 crore for high-rise fire extinguishers, bridge over Tangri river.
He also announced ₹35 crore for shifting and construction of Kalka civil hospital to a new place in Tipra, 25-bed public health centre in Doonaratan area, lighting shed and night food booth in Pinjore vegetable market and ₹25 lakh for bus stand in Pinjore, ₹50 crore for retaining wall along Ghaggar river in front of PWD Rest House Kalka from Old Shimla Road to Rambagh Road. A medical college would be opened in Panchkula.
The CM said that in view of all the demands put forth by Panchkula MLA Gyanchand Gupta, mayor Kulbhushan Goyal and former Kalka MLA Latika Sharma, for the year 2022-23, the state would give ₹45 crore for the rural areas and ₹118 crore for urban areas.
On this occasion, the CM unveiled the logo and booklet of Panchkula Metropolitan Development Authority. Apart from this, the CM also released a book on development in the last seven years and also unveiled the documentary ‘7 years of service and dedication’ in Panchkula.
Khattar said, “A Film City is being constructed on 60 acres at HMT Pinjore. Apart from this, on the lines of AIIMS located in Delhi, AYUSH AIIMS is being built near Mata Mansa Mansa Devi. Panchkarma centre is being set up on the lines of Delhi and Kerala at Nature Camp Thapli near here. Similarly, industrial estate is being developed by HSIIDC in Barwala to develop Panchkula from an industrial point of view.”
In June, Tau Devi Lal stadium is set to host the ‘Khelo India’ event in which more than 14,000 players are expected to participate.
-
No funds to print certificates for vendors: EDMC
Street vendors in parts of east Delhi are facing a unique hurdle in the recognition of their vending rights-- the East Delhi Municipal Corporation does not have funds to print the certificates to be issued to them. According to National Association of Street Vendors of India, street vendors continue to face eviction despite being recognised by the corporation in the absence of certificate of vending.
-
Private schools to remain closed in Mohali today
Private schools in Mohali are set to remain closed on Monday in protest against the arrest of the managing director of a Gurdaspur school. The decision comes on the call of the Federation of Private Schools and Associations of Punjab. The Mohali Private Schools' Association stated that safety of children and staff is paramount but the local administration can't make school managers scapegoats “for their failure to find the guilty person”.
-
With Ashu’s appointment as PPCC working president, fault lines re-emerge within Congress
The appointment of two-time MLA and former minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu as Punjab Congress' working president has caused the fault lines to re-emerge within the party. The leaders excluded from the discussion, including ex-Congress MLA from Gill constituency Kuldeep Singh Vaid, registered their objection, and said that it was factionalism within the party that had led to the Congress' defeat in the assembly polls.
-
Severe heatwave sears Chandigarh as mercury crosses 40°C, IMD issues orange alert
The city reeled under a severe heat wave on Sunday as the mercury shot past 40.1C, the highest it has gone this year. A severe heatwave is declared in this region when the maximum temperature goes 6.5 degrees above normal or crosses 47C. On Sunday, the maximum temperature was 7C above normal. The minimum temperature also increased slightly from 20.3C on Saturday to 20.5C on Sunday, 3.2C above normal.
-
‘Over 15k in Delhi have signed up for state govt’s yoga programme’
The Delhi government's 'Dilli Ki Yogshala', an initiative to provide free yoga training on demand in neighbourhoods has seen over 15,000 enrolments since its launch in December last year, with over 9,500 people availing the service in different parts of Delhi everyday. A Delhi government official said that so far, over 15,200 people from across Delhi have registered for the yoga classes and currently, around 9,500 people are getting trained in yoga everyday.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics