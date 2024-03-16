Khattar’s policies, schemes will extend to every household across nation: Hry CM Saini

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Friday said that the policies and schemes initiated by former CM Manohar Lal Khattar, which are currently benefiting Haryana people, will eventually extend to every household across the nation. Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini and his predecessor Manohar Lal Khattar during the foundation laying ceremony of Guru Ravidas Memorial in Kurukshetra on Friday. (HT Photo)

Both were in Kurukshetra to lay the foundation stone and perform bhoomi poojan of Guru Ravidas Memorial to be built on 5.39 acres at Umri Road, at an estimated cost of ₹25 crores.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Addressing the gathering, Saini said that under Khattar’s leadership, government schemes have reached even the poorest sections.

“Over the last nine and a half years, these initiatives have resulted in uplifting more than 12 lakh impoverished families from the poverty line. With the support and blessings of the people, the present government is committed to continuing the path of comprehensive development set forth by Khattar,” he added.

He also expressed confidence that in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the people of Haryana will ensure BJP’s victory, aiming for the lotus to bloom on all 10 Lok Sabha seats in the state.

This was Saini’s first visit to his constituency after becoming the CM.

During his address, Khattar said that in August 2023, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had laid the foundation stone of a temple dedicated to Guru Ravidas in Madhya Pradesh.

“Witnessing the magnificence of this endeavour, it sparked the thought of establishing a similar memorial in Haryana to ensure that the upcoming generations could continue to draw inspiration from the teachings of the revered saint,” he said.

During his tenure as the CM, Khattar had announced the allocation of 5 acres of land in Kurukshetra for the construction of Guru Ravidas Memorial, for which the construction will be overseen by Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP).

Cabinet minister Banwari Lal, MPs Krishan Panwar and Sanjay Bhatia, MLAs Ishwar Singh, Subhash Sudha, Laxman Napa and Satya Prakash Jaravata along with a number of former ministers and MLAs were present on this occasion.