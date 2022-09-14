Kheda Watan Punjab Diyan: 1,800 players vie for top honours on Day 2 in Ludhiana
District sports officer, Ludhiana, Ravinder Singh said, “As many as 2,027 participants had registered online for the district-level games being held under Kheda Watan Punjab Diyan, while some also registered offline; certificates and medals are being accorded to the winning teams and players”
Over 1,800 under-14 players participated on the second day of district-level games being held under the Kheda Watan Punjab Diyan across 22 venues in the district on Tuesday.
In the district-level games, winning teams and players of block-level games are competing for spot in state-level games for which players are being selected from both winning and losing teams based on their performance.
Matches are being held for 22 games, including roller skating, long jump, handball, swimming, judo and kabaddi. The games for under-14 category (boys’ and girls’) are being organised from September 12 to 14.
He said food and refreshments have been arranged by the administration for players and staff members.
The games are being held at different venues across the district, including Leisure Valley, Punjab Agricultural University, Guru Nanak stadium, Government College for Girls and Naresh Chander Stadium, Khanna.
254 players in above-40 category
As many as 167 men and 27 women players in the above 40 category will take part in badminton. Whereas, 50 men and six women will compete in the table tennis and lawn tennis game. Four participants in the above-40 category will take part in the para-sports being held at Guru Nanak stadium here.
District commissioner Surabhi Malik said, “It is interesting that over 250 people have registered in the above-40 category,.The initiative by the government is giving an opportunity to people from all age groups to take part in sports.”
Pune loser as Vedanta picks Gujarat over Maharashtra
Along with politicians, industrialists and others have expressed disappointment over mining giant Vedanta Ltd.'s selection of Gujarat over Maharashtra for setting up its semiconductor manufacturing facility as part of its $20 billion joint-venture with Taiwan-based electronics manufacturer, Foxconn. Earlier in July, Vedanta along with Foxconn had met Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde and deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis for investment in the proposed manufacturing facility which was expected to generate nearly 200,000 jobs.
Gurugram to record spells of rain this week
The India Meteorological Department has predicted spells of rain and thunderstorm in the city till Saturday. IMD officials said that a low-pressure zone presently hovering over central Madhya Pradesh has started rainfall activity which is expected to bring down the daytime temperature by 2-4 degree Celsius. Director of IMD station at Chandigarh, Manmohan Singh, said that the low-pressure system had formed in the central Bay of Bengal which kept travelling westward from Odisha and Chhattisgarh.
Four booked for beating stray dog to death in Lonavla
The Lonavla police on Tuesday booked four persons on charges of subjecting a stray dog to cruelty before beating it to death near Swarangan Society in New Tungarli. The accused have been identified as Nitin Vidappa Ahire, Rajesh Ganesh Acharya, Sanjay Vasu Acharya and Mohan Yadav of Swarangan Society in Gold Valley, Tungarli. They transported the dog's body and dumped it at an unknown place, and abandoned the other two seriously injured dogs.
Regularisation of contractual employees: Ludhiana MC House to take final call on September 21
Irked over delay in regularising contractual workers working in the municipal corporation for decades, different employees' unions reached the MC's Zone-A office on Tuesday to meet mayor Balkar Sandhu, who announced to hold MC General House meeting on September 21. The MC has to pay around ₹28-crore as monthly salary.
Man booked for embezzling ₹3.95 crore from manufacturing firm’s accounts
Police have booked a man for allegedly embezzling ₹3.95 crore from the bank accounts of a private firm where he worked for 15 years, officials said on Tuesday. According to cops, the suspect joined the firm as an assistant accounts officer in 2007. He started embezzling funds in 2012 and continued to do so till 2020, the firm's internal inquiry revealed. The suspect stopped attending office on January 18 this year and was later terminated.
