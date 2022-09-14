Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Kheda Watan Punjab Diyan: 1,800 players vie for top honours on Day 2 in Ludhiana

Updated on Sep 14, 2022 12:03 AM IST



Players in action during a kabaddi match at district-level games being held under Kheda Watan Punjab Diyan at Guru Nanak Stadium in Ludhiana. (Harvinder Singh/HT)
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Over 1,800 under-14 players participated on the second day of district-level games being held under the Kheda Watan Punjab Diyan across 22 venues in the district on Tuesday.

In the district-level games, winning teams and players of block-level games are competing for spot in state-level games for which players are being selected from both winning and losing teams based on their performance.

Matches are being held for 22 games, including roller skating, long jump, handball, swimming, judo and kabaddi. The games for under-14 category (boys’ and girls’) are being organised from September 12 to 14.

District sports officer Ravinder Singh said, “As many as 2,027 participants had registered online for the games, while some also registered offline; certificates and medals are being accorded to the winning teams and players.”

He said food and refreshments have been arranged by the administration for players and staff members.

The games are being held at different venues across the district, including Leisure Valley, Punjab Agricultural University, Guru Nanak stadium, Government College for Girls and Naresh Chander Stadium, Khanna.

254 players in above-40 category

As many as 167 men and 27 women players in the above 40 category will take part in badminton. Whereas, 50 men and six women will compete in the table tennis and lawn tennis game. Four participants in the above-40 category will take part in the para-sports being held at Guru Nanak stadium here.

District commissioner Surabhi Malik said, “It is interesting that over 250 people have registered in the above-40 category,.The initiative by the government is giving an opportunity to people from all age groups to take part in sports.”

