Khedan Vatan Punjab Diyan: Ludhiana judo player, netball team bring home the bacon

: Bringing laurels to the district in the state-level championship being held under the Punjab Khed Mela, Abhay, representing Ludhiana in judo under 50kg weight class, bagged a gold medal on Tuesday. Also, the netball team, representing the district in the U-17 category, brought the winner trophy home.

Netball matches are being held in Barnala.

In judo matches held in Ludhiana, Umartan from Hoshiarpur in 55kg, Arashdeep from SAS Nagar in 60kg, and Dharmesh Kumar from Bathinda in the 66 kg bagged gold.

In the semi-final handball (boys)matches, Jalandhar and Patiala teams emerged victorious, while in the quarter-final girls’ matches, the teams of SAS Nagar, Hoshiarpur, Faridkot and Ferozpur secured their spot in the next rounds.

In boys’ U-17 softball semi-final, the teams of Amritsar and Ludhiana won the matches, while the softball (girls) teams of Ferozpur and Ludhiana secured their place in the final games.

The results of the remaining matches were being compiled at the time of filing this report.

MLA Atam Nagar Kulwant Singh Sidhu and MLA Sahnewal Hardeep Singh Mundian were also present on the fourth day of four games being hosted by Ludhiana at the state-level.

U-21 games to begin today

Ludhiana is hosting a total of four games— handball, judo, softball and basketball— for the U-14, U-17, U-21 and 21-40 categories. The competitions of U-21 players will start from Wednesday onwards

Over 1,400 players from 23 districts of Punjab are being hosted in Ludhiana. The accomodation for players has been arranged at 20 different schools, while round-the-clock mess has been set up at Guru Nanak Stadium Ludhiana.

The matches for softball are being held at the Guru Nanak stadium, while judo competitions are underway at the multipurpose sports hall and the handball matches were held at the GSSS, PAU.

The state-level matches under the Punjab Khed Mela being held in nine districts of Punjab will conclude on October 22.

Winning players in the under-14, under-17 and under-21 categories will receive ₹10,000 for the first position, ₹7,000 for the second and ₹5,000 for the third position, along with certificates.