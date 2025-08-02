Killing of 3 people in Billawar: Father of slain minor boy urges home minister, LG to deliver justice

Nearly five months on since a 13-year-old boy and his two uncles were found dead in a rivulet in Kathua’s Lohai Malhar on March 8, the family on Friday requested home minister Amit Shah and lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha to deliver justice to them. The Jammu and Kashmir Police had spotted and retrieved the bodies of three civilians from a rivulet in the upper reaches of Lohai Malhar in Kathua district. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

“On March 5 our people, including my 13-year-old son, my brother Yogesh Kumar and brother-in-law Darshan Singh had left home to attend a marriage function. Enroute, they were abducted and their bodies were found in a rivulet on March 8 in Lohai Malhar area,” Chamel Singh told reporters here.

“Till date no FIR has been registered by the police, no FSL report and medical report provided to me. We are awaiting justice,” he added.

Singh sought to know who will provide justice to the families of the victims.

“I lost my son, my brother and brother-in-law, who has left behind four daughters and a son,” he said.

“I want to ask our home minister and LG where I should go for justice?,” he added.

A day after the bodies were recovered from Ishu Nullah, Union minister Dr Jitendra Singh had termed the deaths an act of terror.

“The brutal killing of 3 youths by terrorists in Bani area of district #Kathua is extremely sad as well as a matter of great concern. There appears to be a deep conspiracy behind spoiling the atmosphere in this peaceful area,” he wrote on X.

“We have discussed this matter with the concerned officials. The Union home secretary is reaching Jammu so that the situation can be assessed on the spot. I am confident that it will be ensured that such incidents do not happen again and the confidence of the people remains strong,” he added.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police had spotted and retrieved the bodies of three civilians from a rivulet in the upper reaches of Lohai Malhar in Kathua district.

The bodies were spotted with the help of a drone.

Security forces suspect that terrorists have been hiding in areas like Lohai Malhar, Machedi and Badnota.

On July 8 last year, five soldiers, including a JCO, were killed and five others injured after armed terrorists ambushed an army truck in Kathua district’s Badnota village in Billawar tehsil.