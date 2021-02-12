Kin allege negligence in man’s death at Chandigarh’s GMSH-16, inquiry marked
The UT health department on Thursday marked an inquiry after a 20-year-old man died due to alleged medical negligence at the emergency wing of Government Multi-Specialty Hospital, Sector 16.
The action came after the patient’s family members staged a protest on the hospital premises, demanding action against the doctors.
The hospital has been directed to form a panel of three senior doctors to look into the allegations. CCTV footage of the emergency ward has been secured for scrutiny to find any lapse.
“The preliminary inquiry rules out any negligence on the part of the doctors. The patient was being attended to, as required. However, an inquiry has been marked by the director of health services and I will form a three-member panel for it,” said Dr VK Nagpal, medical superintendent, GMSH-16.
A science student from Sector 56, the patient was undergoing treatment for tuberculoma. He was admitted at the hospital after he developed a rash due to anti-tuberculosis drugs. On Thursday morning, he suffered a seizure, which was treated as per protocol at 11.30am. However, the patient became unresponsive after some time. CPR was carried out as per guidelines, but the patient couldn’t be revived and was declared dead, a health official said.
The patient’s family complained that despite several pleas to the senior doctors to attend to him, as he was in severe pain, he was being looked after by only junior doctors.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Annual convocation: PEC to conduct another survey of graduating students
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kin allege negligence in man’s death at Chandigarh’s GMSH-16, inquiry marked
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SC stays gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s transit from Rajasthan to Chandigarh
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pharma grad who lost job during lockdown robbed Chandigarh bank
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Haryana enacts law, fails to put it in operation
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Punjab minister seeks NCW's intervention on release of Nodeep Kaur
- Aruna Chaudhary appealed to the NCW that the Punjab government, through Punjab State Women's Commission, will lend legal assistance to Nodeep Kaur and the Haryana government should be directed to arrange a meeting of the Punjab State Women's Commission's delegation with the labour rights activist.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Players upset over Haryana’s new policy for outstanding sportspersons
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Why Haryana dumped 2018 rules about giving govt jobs to outstanding sportspersons
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
320 homestays in HP’s Spiti open doors for tourists from Feb 17
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vigilance Bureau falsely implicated PCS officer for corruption: Probe report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
50 nursing college students test positive for Covid-19 in Himachal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Suspected smuggler shot at by BSF near Attari border
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vigilance Bureau falsely implicated PCS officer for corruption, finds probe report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chandigarh advisory council meets, leaves without any major decision
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
300 Covid vaccine-19 doses wasted in Chandigarh
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox