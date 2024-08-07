Kin of Moga farmers who died during farm stir given jobs letters

Moga : The state government on Tuesday distributed appointment letters for government jobs on compassionate grounds under group D to kin of 20 Moga farmers who lost their lives during the stir against the Centre’s farm laws. The state government on Tuesday distributed appointment letters for government jobs on compassionate grounds under group D to kin of 20 Moga farmers who lost their lives during the stir against the Centre’s farm laws.

At least 32 farmers of Moga district had lost their lives during the nationwide farmers’ movement against the now-repealed agricultural laws brought by the central government. During district-level event held at Moga, 20 appointment letters were distributed to the kin of farmers.

Moga chief agriculture officer Jaswinder Singh Brar said the appointment letters will also be distributed to the kin of the 12 remaining farmers soon after clearing all the objections.

Addressing the event, Moga MLA Dr Amandeep Kaur Arora said the families of the deceased farmers were given status according to their merit by the agriculture department under group D. She said that those eligible families who missed out on receiving appointment letters will also be given appointment letters soon.