Kin of Panchkula woman killed in road accident get 52L relief

A Motor Accident Claims Tribunal in Panchkula has awarded compensation of ₹52 lakh to the family of Shamim, a 32-year-old housewife who died a year ago in a road accident while going to fetch medicine. The claim petition was filed in January of this year by her husband, Salim, and their six minor children, whose ages range from one to 13 years. The family hails from Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh (UP) and currently resides in village Jaspur, Raipur Rani. The tribunal awarded the total compensation of ₹ 52,10,400. (HT Photo for representation)

The accident occurred on December 23, 2024, around 6:30 pm. Shamim and her husband were walking back on the Kakrali-Jaspur road after obtaining medicines from Kakrali village. Near a local rice mill, a Haryana-registered pick-up truck, driven by Akhilesh of Pratapgarh, UP, allegedly struck Shamim from behind due to rash and negligent driving. Shamim sustained severe head and other injuries and was rushed to Civil Hospital, Sector 6, where she was declared brought dead. A case under Section 106 and 281 of the BNS was subsequently registered against the driver at the Raipur Rani police station.

The driver, Akhilesh, and the vehicle owner, M/s Solanki Indane (insured by National Insurance Company), contested the claim, arguing that no accident took place with their vehicle and that a false FIR was registered to fraudulently claim compensation. However, after hearing both sides and examining the petitioners’ key witness, Salim (the husband), the tribunal concluded that it was proven the accident occurred due to the rash and negligent driving of the pick-up truck, resulting in Shamim’s death.

The tribunal awarded the total compensation of ₹52,10,400. Furthermore, the petitioners are entitled to an annual interest rate of 6% on the compensation amount, effective from the date the claim petition was filed until the amount is realized, the tribunal stated. The tribunal’s December 1 order specified the distribution: Shamim’s husband is entitled to 40% of the compensation, while their six minor children will receive 10% each. The driver, owner, and insurer of the offending vehicle have been held jointly and severally liable to pay the total amount.