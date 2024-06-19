Kiran Choudhry, daughter Shruti join BJP ahead of Haryana assembly elections

Former Haryana Congress leaders Kiran Choudhry and her daughter Shruti Choudhry along with their supporters joined the BJP in New Delhi on Wednesday, a move which comes ahead of the assembly elections in the state due later this year. Former Congress leader Kiran Choudhry and her daughter Shruti (extreme right) joining the BJP in the presence of Union minister for energy, housing and urban development Manohar Lal Khattar, Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini and party national general secretary Tarun Chugh at the party headquarters in New Delhi on Wednesday. (ANI Photo)

Both Kiran and Shruti had resigned from the primary membership of the Congress on Tuesday, alleging the state unit of the party was being run as a “personal fiefdom”, in an apparent reference to former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

Kiran Choudhry is the daughter-in-law of former Haryana chief minister Bansi Lal and a sitting MLA from Tosham in Bhiwani district. Shruti Choudhry was the working president of the Haryana unit of the Congress.

Addressing a joint press conference with the BJP leaders after joining the party, Kiran Choudhry said, “Now I am also painted in saffron colour. But this colour was also the colour of Choudhary Bansi Lal.”

“We merged the Haryana Vikas Party into the Congress 20 years ago. Today, I call upon you to take the flag of the BJP in your hands, leaving the Congress’s flag, and move forward till the last moment to ensure the BJP’s landslide victory in the Haryana assembly polls for a third consecutive term,” she said in her message to her supporters who had gathered in large numbers to witness the joining ceremony.

“From today, our work begins. Take the name of Choudhary Bansi Lal and start working on the BJP’s policies, hailing the BJP’s top leadership, visit every nook and corner of Haryana. This will be our true tribute to Choudhary Bansi Lal and Choudhary Surendra Singh,” she added.

The two joined the BJP in the presence of Union minister Manohar Lal Khattar, party national general secretary Tarun Chugh, Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini and other senior leaders at the party headquarters in Delhi.

Kiran Choudhry said she joined the BJP as she was inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s work and noted that people of the country have given him mandate for the third consecutive term seeing his work. “People have once again given him this responsibility to fulfil his resolve to make India a developed country by 2047,” she said.

She assured the BJP leaders that she and her daughter Shruti will work “like grassroot workers” to strengthen the party in Haryana, western Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Delhi.

“We are ready,” Shruti said, adding she had joined the BJP as she was inspired by the party’s policies and “historic decisions” taken by Prime Minister Modi in the past 10 years.