Kiran Choudhry treated unfairly in Haryana Congress, says Sirsa MP Kumari Selja

Kiran Choudhry was treated unfairly in the party, said senior Congress leader and Sirsa MP Kumari Selja after the sitting MLA along with her daughter joined the BJP in New Delhi on Wednesday. Then Congress leader Kiran Choudhry (extreme left) accompanying party leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra while they campaigned for Sirsa candidate Kumari Selja (right) during a roadshow in Sirsa on May 23 . Haryana went to the polls on May 25. (HT file photo)

Kiran Choudhry, the MLA from Tosham in Bhiwani district, along with her daughter Shruti, the former MP from Bhiwani-Mahendragarh, resigned from the primary membership of the Congress on Tuesday. Shruti was also the working president of the Haryana unit of the Congress.

Selja said, “It is sad. She (Kiran) has been a veteran leader of the party. She had taken Bansi Lal’s politics forward. This will harm the party. Her daughter was not given the ticket, this could be the reason for her leaving. I say that if Shruti had gotten the ticket, she would have won with a huge majority. I don’t know the reason behind her leaving but she (Kiran) has been treated unfairly.”

Kiran Choudhry is the daughter-in-law of former Haryana chief minister Bansi Lal.

Haryana Congress president Udai Bhan said that the exit of Kiran Choudhry will not affect the party.

“No this isn’t affecting the Congress at all...she said that Congress has no future in Haryana so she is going there where she thinks her future is secured...she left because her daughter was not given a ticket...this has nothing to do with ideology,” he said.

Congress Assandh MLA Shamsher Singh Gogi also termed Kiran’s exit unfortunate, asserting that the party leadership must find a solution. “I feel sad and I also regret it. She was in the Congress her whole life and struggled...if she had some issues, she should have met the high command. The high command also needs to seriously take cognizance of such incidents...it is the duty of our leadership to find a solution to this. This is my personal opinion. I don’t know what happened exactly but this is very unfortunate,” Gogi said.

Meanwhile, former minority affairs minister and BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi slammed the Congress and said, “This time the public gave a bigger mandate to the Congress than the last time. But along with this, their ego has also increased. There is silence at their entry gate and a huge crowd at the exit gate.”

In the recent parliamentary elections, the Congress won five Lok Sabha seats out of 10 in Haryana against none in 2019.

After joining the BJP, Kiran Choudhry claimed that for a few years, the Haryana Congress had become an “individual-centric party”. “I was a dedicated worker of the Congress. I dedicated my life to the party with hard work. But for a few years, I watched the Haryana Congress become an individual-centric party. They didn’t want the Congress to go ahead and follow such policies. So, you can understand that the Congress would have never progressed in Haryana. Big leaders quit the party due to them. I took this step to ensure that my workers get their due, equal rights,” she said.