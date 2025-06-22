Patiala: The Kisan Mazdoor Morcha (KMM), one of the unions that led the year-long farmers’ protest demanding minimum support price (MSP) at the Punjab-Haryana border, has publicly disclosed the funds it received during the agitation. Kisan Mazdoor Morcha makes funds collected during year-long stir public

In a statement released on Saturday, Sarwan Singh Pandher, the leader of KMM, revealed that the union had collected ₹20.58 lakh in donations. Out of this, ₹20.56 lakh has already been spent. The union has also published the list of donors who contributed during the protest to ensure accountability and openness.

The KMM was primarily leading the protests at the Shambhu Border, while the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) conducted its agitation at the Khanauri Border. However, the SKM (Non-Political) has yet to disclose its financial details.

Guramneet Singh Mangat, a farmer leader from the KMM, emphasized the union’s commitment to transparency. He stated: “We had our account audited by professionals. After that, we shared the audit report with all the agitating farmer unions to seek any objections. Once the process was complete, we made all the funds received during the agitation public.”

Mangat explained that since the agitation was a people’s movement, it was essential for the union to disclose the funds to its supporters. He also clarified that “langars” (community kitchens) at the protest sites were run by various farmer unions with the support of the public.

The highest donation to KMM came from United Sikhs, an international humanitarian NGO, which contributed ₹5 lakh towards building sheds at the protest site. “There were days when we would receive only ₹100, and for every contribution, we issued a receipt to the donor. We took special care to ensure full transparency in managing funds,” Mangat said.

Responding to questions about the SKM’s delay in making its financial details public, Sukjeet Singh Hardojhande, a senior leader of SKM (Non-Political), assured that the organisation would soon release its financial information.