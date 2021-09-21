Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee mobilising support for protests outside DC offices in Punjab from Sept 28

The Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee (KMSC) has started holding village-level meetings to ensure maximum participation of farmers and labourers in the protests against the three contentious agriculture laws outside the offices of deputy commissioners in Punjab from September 28.

On Monday, committee state general secretary Sarwan Singh Pandher visited more than a dozen villages in Amritsar district and appealed to the farmers, labourers and women to ensure their participation in the protests. He is also appealing to the people to be ready for indefinite rail roko protests if their demands are not met before September 30.

A day before, KMSC president Satnam Singh Pannu had announced that they would intensify their protests on the rail tracks in the state if their demands, including the repeal of the three farm laws, are not met till September 30.

The KMSC, which has a stronghold in the Majha region and parts of Malwa, lifted its rail roko agitation on the Amritsar-Delhi rail track in March after more than 160 days. The agitation had forced the railways to halt most of the passengers and goods trains. It had also led to the shortage of coal at power thermal plants.

“In the last few days, we have covered 111 villages in Amritsar district. The protests will then be held on rail tracks if our demands are not considered,” said Pandher.

The KMSC’s demands also include a new law ensuring minimum support price (MSP) for 23 crops, implementation of the Swaminathan Commission report, waiving of debt of farmers and government jobs and compensation of ₹5 lakh to the families of the farmers who died during the agitation against the three farm laws at the Delhi border.