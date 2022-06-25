Kisan Morcha lends heft to protest against Agnipath scheme in Ludhiana

The farmers’ unions on Friday joined the protesting youth against the government over the Agnipath scheme.

Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) Ekta Ugrahan under the banner of Samyukta Kisan Morcha staged a protest outside the office of deputy commissioner (DC) and also submitted a memorandum addressed to the President of India Ram Nath Kovind for the scheme’s roll-back and restoration of the traditional system of recruitment to all three wings of the armed forces.

The representatives of SKM and central trade unions dubbed the scheme “anti-youth” and “anti-national”, claiming it would put the security of the country at risk.

Speaking on the occasion, BKU (Ekta) Ugraha secretary Sudaghar Singh Ghudani said they would set up a “pakka morcha” if their demands were not fulfilled..

He added that as per the Agnipath scheme there was no clarity about the parameter of selection and rejection of the to be retained at the end of the scheme’s allocated four-year period and the same would increase nepotism and favouritism in the army.

Upon discharge, agniveers will be paid a “Seva Nidhi” package of approximately ₹11.71 lakh without any pension or gratuity, which he said was “inhuman” treatment.

Dashmesh Kisan Mazdoor Union, Adda Chawkiman, president Satnam Singh Morkarima said the morcha supported the army aspirants who are protesting against the scheme, adding “And we also appeal them to protest peacefully and with the patience, the way SKM protested against the three farm laws and pressed the government to repeal the anti-farmer laws.”