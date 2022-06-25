Kisan Morcha lends heft to protest against Agnipath scheme in Ludhiana
The farmers’ unions on Friday joined the protesting youth against the government over the Agnipath scheme.
Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) Ekta Ugrahan under the banner of Samyukta Kisan Morcha staged a protest outside the office of deputy commissioner (DC) and also submitted a memorandum addressed to the President of India Ram Nath Kovind for the scheme’s roll-back and restoration of the traditional system of recruitment to all three wings of the armed forces.
The representatives of SKM and central trade unions dubbed the scheme “anti-youth” and “anti-national”, claiming it would put the security of the country at risk.
Speaking on the occasion, BKU (Ekta) Ugraha secretary Sudaghar Singh Ghudani said they would set up a “pakka morcha” if their demands were not fulfilled..
He added that as per the Agnipath scheme there was no clarity about the parameter of selection and rejection of the to be retained at the end of the scheme’s allocated four-year period and the same would increase nepotism and favouritism in the army.
Upon discharge, agniveers will be paid a “Seva Nidhi” package of approximately ₹11.71 lakh without any pension or gratuity, which he said was “inhuman” treatment.
Dashmesh Kisan Mazdoor Union, Adda Chawkiman, president Satnam Singh Morkarima said the morcha supported the army aspirants who are protesting against the scheme, adding “And we also appeal them to protest peacefully and with the patience, the way SKM protested against the three farm laws and pressed the government to repeal the anti-farmer laws.”
-
Delhi man shoots wife’s friend dead before turning gun on himself in Manali
A 32-year-old Delhi resident allegedly shot dead his wife's male friend and also shot and injured her before turning the gun on himself at a hotel in Shuru village on the outskirts of Manali town in Himachal Pradesh on Friday, said police. The 32-year-old man hailed from Sector 7, Rohini, in north-west Delhi, and ran a camping business at Ghiyagi village of Banjar district in Kullu. The woman was injured, the police said.
-
RWAs demand role in property tax collection; point out difficulties in property tax portal
The United RWAs Joint Action, an umbrella body for residents' welfare associations in the city, has pointed out several anomalies in the online property tax collection system while also submitting a memorandum to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, seeking a more inclusive role in the tax collection system. The total property tax collection for 2021-22 was ₹2,032 crore. Atul Goyal, who heads URJA said RWAs have also pointed out several anomalies in the existing tax portal.
-
Three week deadline to complete ‘scientific pruning’ of trees in New Delhi; LG launches drive
Almost a month after several trees were uprooted and branches damaged during a squall in the Capital, lieutenant governor VK Saxena on Friday morning launched a New Delhi Municipal Council campaign to scientifically prune overgrown and dead branches of old trees in Connaught Place. Saxena said that the pruning exercise will be completed within three weeks.
-
It’s light, camera and action for Lucknow
Shooting of yet another feature film formally started in the state capital. Directed by debutant Safdar Abbas, the film stars Anoop Singh in the lead role who plays an army officer. The formal shoot for the film will begin from Saturday. Ace-director and actor Satish Kaushik, congratulated the team and showered praised on the lead actor terming him as an action hero.
-
Death audit ordered after 7-year-old Covid- positive girl dies in Noida hospital
A seven-year-old girl from Ghaziabad, who tested positive for Covid-19, succumbed to severe health complications at the Postgraduate Institute of Child Health, Noida on Thursday. According to Ghaziabad health department officials, a death audit will be conducted before including the case in the list of Covid-related deaths. Dr DK Singh, dean, PGICH, said that the girl was admitted to the hospital on Wednesday night and passed away on Thursday morning.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics