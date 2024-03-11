Kishangarh residents to get canal water

In a major relief for Kishangarh village residents who have been facing water woes for long, Chandigarh municipal corporation is all set to start laying pipelines to supply water from Kajuali waterworks. The work will begin on March 12 and is expected to be complete within 8 months at a cost of ₹4 crore, the officials said. At present, the residents are getting water from three tube wells in the area. At present, the residents are getting water from three tube wells in the area. (ht)

Nestled between Sukhna Lake and the IT Park, and serving as a gateway to Panchkula through Saketri, Kishangarh has been facing a water problem for several years. The village of Kishangarh was transferred to the municipal corporation (MC) Chandigarh from the Chandigarh administration in February 2019.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

A senior officer of MC said, “The current population of this village, including the extended abadi, is approximately 20,000. With the average water consumption of 150 litres per capita per day (LPCD), the daily water requirement of Kishangarh village is over 6,60,000 gallons per day. Once the project is completed, we will cease the supply from tube wells.”

The officer said the available quantity of water is insufficient to cater to the requirement of the residents, particularly in summer season. Also, the groundwater level has gone down below the reducer level in bore at Tubewell Part-5, leading to a reduced flow rate and limited lifespan. Due to these reasons, it is imperative to supply water to Kishangarh village through sources other than tube wells, considering present and future needs, the officer said.

The canal water will be provided from waterworks in Sector 26. Provision for the reconditioning of road cut, paver cut/concrete cut, and road berm cut has also been included in the estimate.

Box

MC sets April 30 deadline for 24x7 water supply in Manimajra

With 90% work completed, Chandigarh MC has now set a deadline of April 30 for the completion of the pilot 24x7 water supply project in Manimajra. The previous deadline was January 31.

UT administrator Banwarilal Purohit had laid the foundation stone for the pilot project on November 13, 2021.

As per MC officials, the project, being executed under the Smart City Mission, is aimed at switching from intermittent supply to a 24x7 continuous pressurised water supply system. Once the pilot is complete, it is expected to benefit over 1 lakh residents in Manimajra, including Modern Housing Complex, Shivalik Enclave, Indira Colony, Shastri Nagar, and old Manimajra.