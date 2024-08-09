KMSC to hold protests against 3 criminal laws on I-Day

Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee (KMSC) on Thursday announced it will take out tractor marches across the state in protest against three criminal laws on August 15. Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee (KMSC) on Thursday announced it will take out tractor marches across the state in protest against three criminal laws on August 15. (HT File)

The three new laws came into force on July 1, this year. The Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), and the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA), passed in Parliament last December, will replace the Indian Penal Code (IPC), 1860, the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), 1973, and the Indian Evidence Act, 1872 respectively.

Charing the meeting at village Chabba in the district, state president Sukhwinder Singh Sabhra said that farmers will gather in large numbers to register their protest.

Organisation’s press secretary Kanwar Daleep Singh said the marches will be taken out in all districts of Punjab and the farmers will burn copies of the three criminal laws enacted to abuse and curtail human rights.

As per another resolution, the KMSC said that it will organise sit-ins at the Haryana borders to mark the 200 days of the farmer’s stir. “The sit-ins will be held on August 31.