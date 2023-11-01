Kotfatta demands FIR against Bathinda DC

Bathinda Rural Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) legislator Amit Rattan Kotfatta on Tuesday recorded his police statement against the Bathinda deputy commissioner (DC) for allegedly being caste biased. HT Image

Kotfatta alleged that DC Showkat Ahmad Parray pressurised officials of the agriculture department for overlooking him (the MLA) in official functions.

The MLA, who is out from jail on bail in a case of political corruption, is seeking an FIR against the DC under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act-1989.

DC Parray refused to comment as the “matter is being probed by the police.”

As per Kotfatta, his name in an invitation card for the farmer training camp held on October 14 at the local Kheti Bhawan was missing and it was allegedly done with the intent to humiliate and harass him for belonging to Schedule Caste.

Bathinda superintendent of police (city) Narinder Singh said the MLA visited his office and his statement on the matter was registered. “The matter is under investigation,” the SP added.

