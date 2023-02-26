Kotkapura chargesheet: ‘Fabricated’ move, will challenge it in court: SAD

Chandigarh The party also noted that the SIT chief LK Yadav as well as other officers had acted in a partisan manner purely to fulfil the political directive of their masters. (Representational Photo)

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Saturday termed the chargesheet filed against its president Sukhbir Singh Badal in the 2015 Kotkapura police firing case as persecution and not prosecution and announced to contest the ‘premeditated and fabricated’ move legally as well as in the people’s court.

Senior leaders Daljit Singh Cheema, Prem Singh Chandumajra and Maheshinder Singh Grewal also warned chief minister Bhagwant Mann not to do politics on this sensitive issue and said the AAP government had filed the blatantly vindictive chargesheet to hide its failures on all fronts.

“The SAD will explore all options, including filing a contempt of court case, as guidelines given by the high court while setting aside the report of former IG Kunwar Vijay Pratap have been violated. No case is made out against Sukhbir Singh Badal who was out of the state and can in no manner whatsoever be termed as a mastermind as has been done in the charge sheet”, the party asserted.

The party also noted that the SIT chief LK Yadav as well as other officers had acted in a partisan manner purely to fulfil the political directive of their masters.