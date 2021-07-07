Kotkapura firing case: Ex-DGP Saini refuses to undergo lie-detector test, suspended IG agrees

Former Punjab director general of police (DGP) Sumedh Singh Saini and ex-Moga senior superintendent of police Charanjit Singh Sharma have refused to undergo the lie-detector test in connection with the Kotkapura firing case while suspended inspector general of police Paramraj Singh Umranangal agreed for the same if the Supreme Court guidelines are followed.

The special investigation team (IST) probing the Kotkapura case had filed an application in a court last month, seeking permission to conduct narco-analysis, polygraph test and brain electrical activation profile (BEAP) of Saini, Umranangal and Sharma.

Citing ailments and age, Saini’s counsel told the court that the medicines used during the polygraph test could harm his client’s health. Also, Sharma’s counsel told the court that he underwent a cardiac bypass surgery last year so he will not be able to undergo the test as advised by his doctor.

Umaranagal’s lawyer Gursahib Singh Brar said the suspended IG is ready to undergo the test and they have informed the court about this.

“But we have demanded that the test should be conducted by following the apex court guidelines. The police will have to inform him about the procedure used in the test. Now, the court has asked Umranangal to appear in person to give written consent for this,” he added.

Judicial magistrate Ajay Pal Singh has summoned Saini, Sharma and Umarnagal to appear in the court on July 9.

Saini, Umaranagal and Sharma were questioned last month but the SIT claims that all three evaded queries posed by the team and refused to cooperate. Officials privy to the development said they were asked about the sequence of events leading to the firing, besides who gave the orders to open fire at those protesting against sacrilege incidents.

According to rules, one has to give consent for narco, polygraph and BEAP tests in a court.