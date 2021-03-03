Kotkapura firing: Faridkot court denies pre-arrest bail to ex-Punjab DGP Saini
Faridkot
The Faridkot district and sessions court Tuesday dismissed the anticipatory bail application of former Punjab director general of police (DGP) Sumedh Singh Saini in the 2015 Kotkapura firing case.
Seeking dismissal of the bail plea, public prosecutor Rajnish Goyal argued in the court that the accused is a high-rank official, so there are strong chances that he may attempt to influence the trail and witnesses. “Following previous conduct of Saini, he should be sent in custody for fair trail,” he said, adding that the sessions court has not granted pre-arrest bail to any accused named in the case in the past.
Defence counsel Gurjeet Khadial argued that the SIT is relying upon 22 calls between Saini and subordinate officer, while there is no other evidence against him.
However, district and sessions judge, Sumeet Malhotra dismissed Saini’s anticipatory bail application.
On October 10, 2020, Saini was named as accused in Kotkapura police firing case. On January 18, the special investigation team (SIT), probing the 2015 police firing incidents, filed a supplementary chargesheet against Saini naming him as a conspirator in Kotkapura firing case. However, after filling of chargesheet, the court of judicial magistrate Ekta Uppal had summoned him to appear 18, following which he moved anticipatory bail application.
After Saini failed to appear in the court, judicial magistrate issued fresh summons for March 26 against him in this case and also dismissed his application seeking exemption from appearance.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kotkapura firing: Faridkot court denies pre-arrest bail to ex-Punjab DGP Saini
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Behbal Kalan firing: HC grants anticipatory bail to Saini, Umranangal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Question hour: Repair of link roads will be completed by next year: Amarinder
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Punjab assembly zero hour: SAD seeks case against Capt, Jakhar for father-son suicide
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Teachers’ protest: Panjab University postpones all exams scheduled on March 4
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Prashant Kishor appointed political adviser to Punjab CM , gets cabinet rank
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SAD workers marching to gherao Punjab Vidhan Sabha face water cannons
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Illegal distillery busted in Ajnala, 3 women among 8 held with 110 tonne lahan, 1,780 litre liquor
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid vaccination for senior citizens starts on tardy note across J&K
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Prashant Kishor returns as Capt’s principal adviser with cabinet rank
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Alignment on cards to bump up speed on Kalka-Shimla track
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid infections in Himachal see 168% increase in a week
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
British-era water supply structures crumbling in Ambala Cantt
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ahead of MC polls in Himachal, BJP attempts to mend fences with Dhumal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chandigarh: February gone by was hottest in 7 years
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox