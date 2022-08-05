Kotkapura police firing: SIT submits sealed status report in Faridkot court
Close on the heels of the questioning of former Punjab director general of police (DGP) Sumedh Singh Saini, the special investigation team (SIT) probing the 2015 Kotkapura firing incidents submitted a status report in a Faridkot court.
Moga senior superintendent of police Gulneet Singh Khurana, who is also a member of the SIT, submitted the status report of the investigation in the court in a sealed cover on Friday.
After receiving the report, Faridkot additional sessions judge Rajiv Kalra said that no party shall be allowed access to the report in view of the confidentiality of the information, which could impede the pending investigation. “The sealed cover containing the status report of the investigation qua the Kotkapura incident shall be kept by the reader of this court in his safe custody,” he added.
An SIT, led by additional director general of police LK Yadav, is probing the Kotkapura firing incident, while another SIT led by inspector general of police Naunihal Singh is investigating the Behbal Kalan incident.
Next hearing on August 20
On July 12, the trial court in Faridkot directed both the SITs to submit their status reports within a fortnight. However, both the SITs failed to file the status report by July 27, which was the deadline. Now, the SIT probing the Kotkapura case has filed the status report but SIT probing Behbal Kalan firing is yet to file the status report.
The next date of hearing is on August 20.
Saini questioned by SIT in Chandigarh
On Wednesday, the SIT led by ADGP LK Yadav questioned Saini for four hours on various aspects of the Kotkapura case at Punjab’s Police Officers’ Institute in Sector 32, Chandigarh.
The probe team had summoned Saini for the second time after he failed to appear last month.
On October 14, 2015, police had opened fire at people protesting at Kotkapura and Behbal Kalan against a sacrilege incident that had taken place at Bargari in Faridkot district.
While two protesters, Gurjeet Singh of Sarawan village and Krishan Bhagwan Singh of Niamiwala village in Faridkot district, were killed in Behbal Kalan, several were injured in Kotkapura.
-
Bengaluru woman throws 4-year-old daughter to death from fourth floor, arrested
In a tragic incident, a woman killed her four-year-old daughter by throwing her from the fourth floor of an apartment building in Bengaluru's Sampangiramanagar area on Thursday afternoon. A senior police officer said that the entire incident was caught on a CCTV camera installed in the building. In the footage, the mother, a dentist by profession, is seen walking along with her daughter on the balcony on the fourth floor around 3:05pm.
-
20-year-old man’s body found in lake in Ambernath
The body of a 20-year-old man was found in a gunny bag, wrapped in a plastic bag and tied with cable wires inside a small lake in Ambernath. The Ambernath police are looking for the accused. The deceased has been identified as Vishal Rajbhar, resident of Hanuman Nagar, Ulhasnagar No. 2. Rajbhar was attacked with a heavy and sharp weapon on his head and other parts of his body.
-
Puneeth Rajkumar to be conferred Karnataka Ratna posthumously on Nov 1: Bommai
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday said that Kannada film star Puneeth Rajkumar, who died last year, will be conferred with the 'Karnataka Ratna' award posthumously, on November 1, which happens to be Kannada Rajyotsava, the state's formation day. Rajkumar will be the 10th recipient of the state's highest civilian honour. This year's flower show pays a special floral tribute to Kannada thespian Dr Rajkumar and his son and actor Puneeth Rajkumar.
-
Benglauru rains: School kids ferried on tractors after parents' cars get stuck
Heavy rainfall that lashed Bengaluru over the past two days have left residents struggling with flooded roads. Residents said no official had turned up to help clear the flood. The India Meteorological Department said Bengaluru has seen 63.3mm rainfall so far this month - already the most rain in August in any of the past five years. Department records indicate that average rainfall during this month was 3.0 mm.
-
40-yr-old caught stealing cattle in eastern Bihar village lynched: Police
A 40-year- old man accused of stealing cattle in eastern Bihar's Araria district was thrashed by villagers leading toLakhan Ram'ss death, police said on Friday. The incident took place in Pothia village of Simraha area late on Thursday evening. Police said Lakhan Ram was accused of cattle theft in the past too and was charge-sheeted in two cases. Cattle theft is rampant in four east Bihar districts: Katihar, Araria, Kishanganj and Purnia.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics