KU awards four scientists with Goyal Award, three with Rajib Goyal Young Scientist Award
The Kurukshetra University on Friday felicitated four eminent scientists with the Goyal Award and three young scientists with the Rajib Goyal Young Scientist Award.
The scientists who received the Goyal Award include Dr NK Mehra of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (applied sciences), Dr A Ajayaghosh of CSIR-NIIIST Thiruvananthapuram (chemical sciences), Dr Shyam Sunder of Institute of Medical Sciences (life sciences), and Dr Rohini M Godbole of Indian Institute of Science Bangalore (physical sciences).
The scientists who received the Rajib Goyal Young Scientist Award include Rajneesh Mishra of IIT-Indore (applied sciences), Kana M Sureshan of IISER-Thiruvananthapuram (chemical sciences), and Suman Chakraborty of IIT-Kharagpur (physical sciences).
The committee of this award selected the scientists for their exemplary contribution in the field of basic and applied sciences. This award was instituted by late Ram S Goyal, a US-based philanthropist and visionary. Gopal Award carries ₹2 lakh in cash besides a medal and a citation, while the young scientist award carries ₹1 lakh and a citation.
While felicitating the scientists, chief guest Prof KK Aggarwal, chairman of the National Board of Accreditations (NBA) emphasised that scientists should work for betterment of agriculture, health, and education in country.
“We need to make our young minds inquisitive and try to break the strict boundaries of disciplines and promote inter-disciplinarity. Science must come close to nature to serve humanity,” he added.
Prof Som Nath Sachdeva, vice-chancellor KU and chairman of Goyal Awards Committee, said, “It is a great honour for KU to give these awards to scientists who have done the country proud with their work. This will motivate young researchers and students to take basic and applied sciences as a career option.”
He said KU has awarded 100 outstanding scientists since 1992 when the awards were instituted by late Ram S Goyal.
IIM-Rohtak director approaches HC against show-cause notice
Indian Institute of Management, Rohtak director Dheeraj Sharma has approached the Punjab and Haryana high court challenging the show-cause notice issued to him by the central government. It was on March 28 that a show-cause notice was issued to him asking him to explain as to why necessary administrative action should be not taken against him for “deliberately concealing material information” about his academic qualification at the time of his appointment.
‘Haryana set to become first Lal Dora-free state’
With completion of land parcel mapping using drone technology in 6,286 Lal Dora villages, Haryana is set to become the first Lal Dora-free state in country. This was stated in a review meeting chaired by Haryana chief secretary Sanjeev Kaushal regarding Survey Village Abadi and Mapping with Improvised Technology in Village Areas (SVAMITVA) scheme and Haryana large scale mapping project held with deputy commissioners.
AAP’s Ashok Tanwar to start state-wide tour from Jind today
Four days after joining the Aam Aadmi Party, former state Congress chief Ashok Tanwar is all set to kick-off his state-wide tour to induct his old associates into the party fold from Jind on Saturday. The former Sirsa MP visited Beri in Jhajjar to pay obeisance at Maa Bhimeshwari Devi Temple and attend some social rituals on Friday.
Ludhiana mayor writes to local bodies secy, seeks trade licences penalty hike roll-back
The decision to increase the fine on delayed renewal of trade licences to ₹1000 and imposing additional penalty of ₹100 per day on the delayed payment had drawn strong reactions from councillors and industry representatives, who felt that the hefty penalties will discourage the public from getting the licences issued.
Punjab Beopar Mandal demands arrest of Ludhiana kidnapping bid culprits, warns of stir
Raising hue and cry over the alleged kidnapping bid on industrialist Saurav Jain and lambasting the Aam Aadmi Party government over deteriorating law and order situation, Punjab Pradesh Beopar Mandal warned of an agitation if the culprits in the kidnapping case are not arrested within a week. In a meeting held on Friday, members of the traders' body said a memorandum will be submitted in this regard with the commissioner of police on Monday.
