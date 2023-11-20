Kuldeep Singh Chahal appointed new Ludhiana commissioner of police

Kuldeep Singh Chahal has been appointed the new commissioner of police for Ludhiana, replacing Mandeep Singh Sidhu on Monday. Kuldeep Singh Chaha, the new Ludhiana commissioner of police. (HT Photo)

A 2009 batch IPS officer, Chahal was the commissioner of police for Jalandhar. He has also served as the senior superintendents of police (SSP) in Chandigarh.

Chahal was born in Ujhana village of Jind, Haryana. He is a master’s graduate from Panjab University, Chandigarh. He had joined Chandigarh police as an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) in 2005.

Speaking on the occasion, Chahal said his focus will be on tackling the rising snatching and robbery incidents in the city.

Mandeep Singh Sidhu has been transferred as DIG Administration, Punjab. He had joined as commissioner of police for Ludhiana on November 15, 2022, replacing Kaustubh Sharma. Under his leadership, Ludhiana Police had cracked major robbery cases including the ₹8.49 crore heist at CMS, a city-based cash management company.