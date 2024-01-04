close_game
Kulgam encounter ends as terrorists 'flee' area

Kulgam encounter ends as terrorists ‘flee’ area

ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar
Jan 05, 2024 05:00 AM IST

Police said thee encounter had started on Wednesday in Kulgam and it was possible that the terrorists managed to flee the area

The encounter between security forces and terrorists in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district ended on Thursday without any fatality to any side, police officials said.

The operation in the Hadigam area was started on Wednesday after information about the presence of terrorists there (HT File)

Police said thee encounter had started on Wednesday and it was possible that the terrorists managed to flee the area.

The operation in the Hadigam area was started after information about the presence of terrorists there.

Police, army and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) had launched a joint cordon and search operation and had contact with the terrorists. The officials said that the encounter was suspended for the night owing to the darkness and the cordon was further tightened in the morning.

“The cordon ended at around 11 am after there was no further contact with the terrorists. They might have escaped from the spot,” said an official of Kulgam.

