Kulgam SSP reviews security of Navyug Tunnel

ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar
Published on: Dec 29, 2025 07:04 pm IST

The meeting, aimed to strengthen the existing security, safety, and traffic management arrangements, was reviewed by Kulgam senior superintendent of police (SSP) Anayat Ali Chowdhary

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Monday reviewed security of Navyug Tunnel, connecting Kashmir Valley with Jammu division, on Srinagar-Jammu National Highway (NH).

The meeting, aimed to strengthen the existing security, safety, and traffic management arrangements, was reviewed by Kulgam senior superintendent of police (SSP) Anayat Ali Chowdhary. It was attended by the top security force officials and representatives of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) of Qazigund Expressway Private Limited, and all jurisdictional officers.

“During the meeting, recent road accidents inside and around the tunnel were also discussed. It was emphasised that over-speeding poses a serious risk to human life and commuters were advised to strictly adhere to the permissible speed limit of 50 km/h inside the tunnel to prevent accidents and save lives,” police spokesman said in a statement.

He said that SSP Kulgam issued directions for enhanced inter-agency coordination, round-the-clock surveillance, strict access control and robust emergency response mechanisms. Emphasis was laid on adherence to standard operating procedures, contingency preparedness, and effective communication among all stakeholders to ensure the security, safety, and uninterrupted functioning of the Navyug Tunnel. “All concerned agencies were directed to remain vigilant and work in close coordination in the interest of public safety,” the spokesman said.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Kulgam SSP reviews security of Navyug Tunnel
