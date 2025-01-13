Menu Explore
Kullu fire: Himachal to give 5000 per month for six months to affected families

ByHT Correspondent, Shimla
Jan 13, 2025 10:47 PM IST

CM visited Tandi village, where about 100 people from more than 15 families were rendered homeless in the fire. CM assessed the ongoing relief operations and instructed officers to expedite the work on a war footing

State government will provide financial assistance of 5,000 per month for six months to families who were rendered homeless after a fire broke out in Tandi village of Kullu district on January 1 and are now living in rented accommodations, said chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu visits fire affected site in Tandi village in Banjar district of Kullu. (Aqil Khan /HT)
Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu visits fire affected site in Tandi village in Banjar district of Kullu. (Aqil Khan /HT)

CM visited Tandi village, where about 100 people from more than 15 families were rendered homeless in the fire. CM assessed the ongoing relief operations and instructed officers to expedite the work on a war footing.

CM announced that the government would provide financial assistance of 5,000 per month for six months to families living in rented accommodations due to the fire.

If the reconstruction of their houses is not completed within this period, the government will extend the rent support for an additional six months. Additionally, he announced 50,000 for the construction of cattle sheds.

For families, whose houses were completely destroyed or rendered uninhabitable, the CM declared financial assistance of 7 lakh for reconstruction. He also assured free electricity and water connections, provision of timber as per norms for rebuilding, and essential items such as utensils, clothing, and other necessities.

Further, the CM announced 75 lakh for constructing a metal road within the village and 1 crore for repairing the 4-km-long road leading to Tandi.

To enhance safety measures in the region, he announced the establishment of a fire station in Banjar.

