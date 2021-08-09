Kullu scuffle: IPS Gaurav, CM’s PSO Balwant reinstated

The suspension of IPS officer Gaurav Singh and the chief minister’s personal security officer Balwant Singh, who were involved in an ugly scuffle during the visit of Union minister Nitin Gadkari to Kullu in June, has been revoked.

Gaurav’s reinstatement order was issued by the home department while Balwant’s services were restored by the director general of police. They will report to the Shimla DGP’s office till they receive their new posting.

What had happened?

The incident took place on June 23 when Gadkari arrived on a tour to Kullu. Gaurav, who was then the Kullu superintendent of police (SP) had allowed people affected by the Chandigarh-Manali four-laning project to protest peacefully at the Bhunter airport.

The Union minister met the protesters and listened to their grievances. However, this did not go down well with the chief minister who pointed it out to his additional superintendent of police of his security detail, Brijesh Sood.

Sood raised the matter with Gaurav, which led to a heated verbal exchange. However, things turned ugly when Singh slapped Sood. Seeing this, the chief minister’s PSO Balwant Singh kicked the IPS officer.

The entire incident was caught on camera and shared widely on social media, prompting state police chief Sanjay Kundu to remove all three from their duties and order an inquiry.

Gaurav and Balwant were suspended, while Sood was attached to the police headquarters, only to be reinstated after 10 days.

In the probe that followed, Gaurav said that Sood had abused him and made last-minute changes in the motorcade in violation of the security protocol. Sood refuted the allegations and maintained that his concern was the CM’s security. Balwant said he lost temper when the IPS officer slapped his boss.