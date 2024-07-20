Kundanpuri school has single room for 80 kids

Due to lack of adequate rooms in the Government Primary Smart School, Kundanpuri, nearly 90 students are packed in a single room even in this hot and humid weather, attributing to skin infections, suffocation and nosebleeds. Students sitting in a single room, despite hot and humid weather condition, at Government Primary Smart School, Kundanpuri, due to lack of space in Ludhiana on Saturday. (Manish/Hindustan Times)

Centre head teacher Kuldeep Singh informed that there are a total of 599 students enrolled in the school and the department has instructed them to meet last year’s target of 683 enrolments first and then make an increase of 5% of 683 enrolments for this year. We cannot accommodate the current number of students in the space available, and it will be difficult to add more students. We had to send two students back home because they suffered from nosebleeds,” he said.

The teachers informed that there is only one section of each class and due to only five rooms available in total, class 1 students are made to attend classes in an open area on the premises. “This is a centre school and we have to accommodate the belongings of other schools on our premises, along with ours. Due to this we do not even have a single extra room, we have kept almirahs and computers in the classrooms only, and now because of the humidity, we have to place our chairs outside the classroom to escape suffocation and to make a little more space for the students,” they added.

The students of class 2 said that the ones sitting on the last benches experience uneasiness due to lack of ventilation. Moreover, there is no room for special children in the school and their classes are conducted right at the entrance of the school.

Even in the Government Senior Secondary Smart School, Kundanpuri, in charge Harinder Kaur informed that the school runs in double shifts but due to only 2 lecturers available for class XI and XII, an increase in the number of enrolments is practically not possible. “Inspite of having no space we cannot turn away anyone seeking admission,” she added.

Giving assurance, district education officer (elementary) Lalita Arora remarked, “I will look into the matter and will come up with a solution as soon as possible.”