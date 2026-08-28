Kundli dhaba owner’s murder: Sonepat police announce ₹1 lakh bounty on suspect

Sonepat police have announced a reward of ₹1 lakh for information leading to the arrest of the main accused in the killing of Kundli dhaba owner Narendra Khatri. Police have also named Deepak Narwal and Vivek alias Badshah in the FIR. (HT Photo for representation)

Khatri, 33, was shot dead late Sunday at Pyau Manihari in the Kundli police station area, where he had been operating Mitran Da Dhaba for about 10 years.

Meanwhile, villagers and family members of the deceased held a panchayat and demanded immediate action. Relatives and earlier available information revealed that the incident took place when Khatri had gone to intervene in a quarrel when Aman Vihari of Paper Mill Colony, Kundli, allegedly pulled out a pistol and shot him in the chest.

The accused fled from the scene. Police have also named Deepak Narwal and Vivek alias Badshah in the FIR. However, none of the named accused has been arrested so far.

At a village meeting attended by the family, residents submitted a memorandum to the assistant commissioner of police (ACP), Malkit Singh Rai, demanding the arrest of all those named, including alleged conspirators, an impartial inquiry and action against anyone who helped the suspects escape.

They said the accused had fled after issuing threats and that some had been allegedly involved in earlier incidents in the village. The ACP said that the police commissioner had declared ₹1 lakh reward for information on the principal accused and that the informant’s identity would be kept confidential. He said raids were under way at likely hideouts, several people were being questioned and other aspects of the case were under investigation.