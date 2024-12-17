Kupwara police attach properties of drug peddlers from Karnah

Police on Monday, for the first time, attached properties of drug peddlers from the border Karnah in Kupwara. The police spokesman said adding that one of the properties attached is located in Pingla Haridal which belongs to Riyaz Ahmad Shah son of Talib Hussain Shah. (iStock)

Under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, Kupwara police have attached two residential properties belonging to drug peddlers in the border area of Karnah.

“This is the first time (under NDPS Act) such stringent action has been taken in this region, demonstrating the firm commitment of the police to combat the drug menace,” the police spokesman said adding that one of the properties attached is located in Pingla Haridal which belongs to Riyaz Ahmad Shah son of Talib Hussain Shah. “This property was attached in connection with case FIR No. 02/2019 U/S 8/21 NDPS Act registered in Karnah police station.”

The spokesman said the second property attached is located in Chitterkote Karnah, belongs to Jahangir Ahmad Khan, son of Rehmat Ali Khan. “This attachment is linked to case FIR No. 14/2020 U/S 8/21 NDPS Act. The combined market value of these properties is estimated to be approximately ₹40 lakhs. This action underscores the resolve of Kupwara police to root out drug-related activities from the district, particularly in sensitive border areas like Karnah.”