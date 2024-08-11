 Kurukshetra man loses ₹4 lakh to immigration fraud - Hindustan Times
Kurukshetra man loses 4 lakh to immigration fraud

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Aug 11, 2024 08:28 AM IST

Complainant Navneet Sudan said despite making payments to the accused, he did not get the work permit, and was informed that his application had been rejected

A Kurukshetra resident was allegedly duped of 4 lakh on the pretext of arranging a work permit for New Zealand.

A Kurukshetra resident was allegedly duped of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>4 lakh on the pretext of arranging a work permit for New Zealand. (HT Photo)
Complainant Navneet Sudan said on September 9, 2023, he received a call offering the work permit.

On September 11, 2023, he visited their office where Shabnam Khan and Manpreet Singh allegedly demanded 4 lakh for securing the permit. On October 19, 2023, Nidhi contacted him, claiming that he needed to show a balance of 20 lakh in his account to secure visa. Despite making payments, he did not get the permit. Instead, he was informed that his application had been rejected. Upon receiving the refusal letter, Sudan discovered that the accused had applied for a visitor visa instead of a work permit.

A case has been registered under Sections 420 and 120B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the accused.

