Kurukshetra: NEP transforming India’s educational landscape, says VP

Vice President CP Radhakrishnan on Sunday said that the National Education Policy (NEP) has placed India on a transformative path by breaking away from the colonial imprint of the Macaulay education system, which, he said, was introduced to rule India and produced only clerks. Vice President CP Radhakrishnan with Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini offered prayers at the Maa Bhadrakali Shaktipeeth Temple in Kurukshetra on Sunday. (ANI)

On the other hand, the VP said that NEP implemented by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2020 provides avenues for multidisciplinary learning and is deeply rooted in India’s culture, heritage, and ethos. He was addressing the gathering of students at the 20th convocation ceremony of the National Institute of Technology (NIT), Kurukshetra, as the chief guest.

Governor of Haryana, Ashim Kumar Ghosh, chief minister Nayab Singh Saini, director NIT Kurukshetra, BV Ramana Reddy, chairperson, Board of Governors, NIT Kurukshetra, Tejaswini Anantha Kumar and other dignitaries were present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, the VP hailed NIT Kurukshetra as an institution with a rich legacy, a vibrant present, and a future that continues to shape the standards of technical education in the country. He said that Kurukshetra is a holy land that reminds us that dharma will always triumph over adharma, however powerful the latter may seem.

Encouraging students to delve deeper into research, innovation, and India-specific problem-solving, he said that these are the twin engines that will drive India’s technological leadership.

He commended the Institute’s significant contributions to advanced technologies in AI-based warfare, defence research, and space missions such as Chandrayaan and the Mars Orbiter Mission through collaborations with DRDO and ISRO.

Expressing his aspirations for India’s youth, he stated, “I believe that the next Google, the next Tesla, the next SpaceX must emerge from India — from institutions like NIT Kurukshetra.” The VP also appealed to students to lead a disciplined life by saying “No to Drugs”.

1,494 degrees awarded during 20th convocation

Director Reddy said that established in 1963, NIT Kurukshetra is one of the oldest NITs in country and the alumni of the institute have brought glory to the institute by serving the nation in diverse fields within the country and outside. He further informed that a total of 1,494 degrees were awarded to candidates who passed out during the academic session 2024-25.

These included BTech, MTech, MBA, MCA, MSc and PhD degrees having 1,037 UG (BTech), 397 PG and 60 students were awarded the degree of doctor of philosophy (PhD). The convocation ceremony included conferment of digital degrees.

A total of 36 gold medals were awarded to various branch-wise and programme-wise toppers. Shri Shyam Sundar Dhingra Gold Medal award was conferred to overall topper of BTech programme, Nipun Tripathi of BTech (Electrical Engineering).

‘Symbol of Dharma’s triumph over Adharma’

VP CP Radhakrishnan later attended the All India Devasthanam Conference as the chief guest, organised on the sidelines of the International Gita Mahotsav 2025. CM Saini, Geeta Manishi Swami Gyananand Ji Maharaj and other dignitaries were also present on this occasion.

Speaking at the occasion, VP described the Bhagavad Gita as more than a religious text, but a “universal scripture for righteous living, courageous action, and enlightened consciousness.” He emphasised that Lord Krishna’s call to focus on one’s actions, guided by Dharma, is the key to living a meaningful and purposeful life.

“Kurukshetra stands for the Dharma’s victory over the Adharma... Dharma prevails over Adharma. That is God’s will, and it is the justice that has been established in Kurukshetra,” said Radhakrishnan.

Highlighting the importance of building a strong character, he said that character is more important than wealth or other worldly achievements. Expressing hope that in this rapidly changing era, the Gita will continue to guide individuals, societies and nations towards peace and harmony, the VP spoke about the importance of its enduring relevance.