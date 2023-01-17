Kurukshetra NID to have additional academic block

The National Institute of Design (NID), Kurukshetra, will soon have an additional academic block for facilitating innovative design techniques in industry, commerce and development sectors. Chief secretary Sanjeev Kaushal, who chaired a meeting, said the NID campus has a main academic block, staff housing, hostel, auditorium and other academic blocks. The institute needs panchayat land for the construction of another academic block. The chief secretary directed additional chief secretary, development and panchayats and principal secretary, higher education to visit the institute and hold a meeting with the director, NID, for quick disposal of the problems.

Discussion was also held about the disposal of waste coming out of the institute. The chief secretary directed the deputy commissioner, Kurukshetra, to ensure proper disposal of NID’s waste by the contractor under the cluster scheme of the state government for waste disposal. Kaushal instructed the deputy commissioner to take appropriate action regarding the installation of streetlights on the road adjacent to the institute.

He said that the National Institute of Design is a prestigious institute for Haryana and thus it is the responsibility of the state government and the district administration to provide all the facilities there. The Chief secretary directed the officers concerned to coordinate with the director, NID, and get the problems faced by them resolved immediately.