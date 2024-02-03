Kurukshetra University now Haryana’s first university to get A++

In a first for any university in Haryana, Kurukshetra University (KU) has secured A++ grade, the highest grade, in the fourth cycle of its assessment conducted by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC). KU registrar Sanjeev Sharma, dean academic affairs Anil Vashisth, dean students’ welfare (DSW) AR Chaudhri, director public relations Brajesh Sawhney and several senior functionaries were present. (HT Photo)

This marks the university’s first-ever attainment of the highest grade, with a cumulative score of 3.56 out of 4, vice-chancellor (V-C) Som Nath Sachdeva said on Friday.

Catch the complete coverage of Budget 2024 only on HT. Explore now!

The achievement also places KU among a select group of Indian universities assessed in the fourth cycle, said the V-C, thanking state governor Bandaru Dattatreya and chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

Addressing a press conference at KU’s senate hall, professor Sachdeva said, “KU is the first in the public sector in Haryana to achieve this outstanding grade. It has excelled in NAAC-specified criteria, such as curricular aspects (3.63), teaching, learning and evaluation (3.46), research, innovations, and extension (3.39); infrastructure and learning resources (3.76); student support and progression (3.61); governance leadership and management(3.36); institutional values and best practices (4). The university has achieved academic excellence through various initiatives in the past five years.”

KU registrar Sanjeev Sharma, dean academic affairs Anil Vashisth, dean students’ welfare (DSW) AR Chaudhri, director public relations Brajesh Sawhney and several senior functionaries were present.