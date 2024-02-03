 Kurukshetra University now Haryana’s first university to get A++ - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Kurukshetra University now Haryana’s first university to get A++

Kurukshetra University now Haryana’s first university to get A++

ByHT Correspondent, Karnal
Feb 03, 2024 09:10 AM IST

This marks the university’s first-ever attainment of the highest grade, with a cumulative score of 3.56 out of 4, vice-chancellor Som Nath Sachdeva said on Friday

In a first for any university in Haryana, Kurukshetra University (KU) has secured A++ grade, the highest grade, in the fourth cycle of its assessment conducted by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC).

KU registrar Sanjeev Sharma, dean academic affairs Anil Vashisth, dean students’ welfare (DSW) AR Chaudhri, director public relations Brajesh Sawhney and several senior functionaries were present. (HT Photo)
KU registrar Sanjeev Sharma, dean academic affairs Anil Vashisth, dean students’ welfare (DSW) AR Chaudhri, director public relations Brajesh Sawhney and several senior functionaries were present. (HT Photo)

This marks the university’s first-ever attainment of the highest grade, with a cumulative score of 3.56 out of 4, vice-chancellor (V-C) Som Nath Sachdeva said on Friday.

Catch the complete coverage of Budget 2024 only on HT. Explore now!

The achievement also places KU among a select group of Indian universities assessed in the fourth cycle, said the V-C, thanking state governor Bandaru Dattatreya and chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

Addressing a press conference at KU’s senate hall, professor Sachdeva said, “KU is the first in the public sector in Haryana to achieve this outstanding grade. It has excelled in NAAC-specified criteria, such as curricular aspects (3.63), teaching, learning and evaluation (3.46), research, innovations, and extension (3.39); infrastructure and learning resources (3.76); student support and progression (3.61); governance leadership and management(3.36); institutional values and best practices (4). The university has achieved academic excellence through various initiatives in the past five years.”

KU registrar Sanjeev Sharma, dean academic affairs Anil Vashisth, dean students’ welfare (DSW) AR Chaudhri, director public relations Brajesh Sawhney and several senior functionaries were present.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, February 03, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On