Kurukshetra woman off to meet daughter in London among flight crash victims

ByHT Correspondent, Karnal
Jun 13, 2025 05:19 AM IST

Locals said she had recently met her father Jagdish Sharma and mother Santosh in her native village. 

A 55-year-old Kurukshetra woman, who was going to meet one of her daughters in London, was among those killed in the Air India plane crash on Thursday afternoon.

Anju Sharma was a native of Kurukshetra’s Ramsaran Majra village and had been residing in Gujarat’s Vadodara for the past some years. (HT Photo)
Anju Sharma was a native of Kurukshetra's Ramsaran Majra village and had been residing in Gujarat's Vadodara for the past some years.

The Boeing 787-8 aircraft had crashed soon after taking off from Ahmedabad airport.

Identified as Anju Sharma, a native of Kurukshetra’s Ramsaran Majra village, she had been residing in Gujarat’s Vadodara.

Locals said she had recently met her father Jagdish Sharma and mother Santosh in her native village. Her husband, Pawan Sharma of Patiala, had died four years ago. Her brother Milan Sharma is a movie director.

